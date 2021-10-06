Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: French astronaut tweets Abu Dhabi’s night life from space

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A French astronaut has tweeted a picture of the nightlife of Abu Dhabi from space.

A European Space Agency astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, who is onboard the International Space Station tweeted a snapshot of the capital which was taken from his trip into space.

The city’s outline and its suburbs can be seen all lit up. “Abu Dhabi at night is a very distinctive city,” he tweeted.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi ranked 2nd best city in the world

“The districts seem to have different layouts and different lighting and there are distinct shapes to be made out.”

Earlier in June, Pesquet tweeted two pictures of The Palm, Jumeirah, from space.

The latest tweet came as he took command of the space station from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut and fellow Crew-2 member Akihiko Hoshide.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

Pesquet will hold this role until shortly before Crew-2 returns to Earth in November, the European Space Agency said.

Recently an enormous projection of Pesquet appeared on Al Wasl Dome last week when he spoke to Expo 2020 visitors live from the ISS as part of the fair’s celebration of France. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharon Cuneta flies in private jet to New York to meet daughter Frankie

3 hours ago

Actress AJ Raval terms fellow actor Aljur as ‘boyfriend material’

3 hours ago

UAE to explore Venus, seven asteroids in new space mission

3 hours ago

UAE President approves Decree establishing Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button