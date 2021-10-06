LOOK: French astronaut tweets Abu Dhabi’s night life from space

A French astronaut has tweeted a picture of the nightlife of Abu Dhabi from space.

A European Space Agency astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, who is onboard the International Space Station tweeted a snapshot of the capital which was taken from his trip into space.

The city’s outline and its suburbs can be seen all lit up. “Abu Dhabi at night is a very distinctive city,” he tweeted.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi ranked 2nd best city in the world

“The districts seem to have different layouts and different lighting and there are distinct shapes to be made out.”

Earlier in June, Pesquet tweeted two pictures of The Palm, Jumeirah, from space.

The latest tweet came as he took command of the space station from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut and fellow Crew-2 member Akihiko Hoshide.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

Pesquet will hold this role until shortly before Crew-2 returns to Earth in November, the European Space Agency said.

Recently an enormous projection of Pesquet appeared on Al Wasl Dome last week when he spoke to Expo 2020 visitors live from the ISS as part of the fair’s celebration of France. (AW)