All seven emirates grant paid leave to gov’t employees to visit Expo 2020

All emirates in the UAE announces 6 to 8-day paid leave for gov’t employees to allow them to visit Expo 2020.

In Abu Dhabi, all government employees would be given six days paid leave to visit the world fair, to be used anytime during its six-month opening.

In Dubai, Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum announced in September that all government employees in the emirate would be given six days leave to visit the Expo.

Meanwhile, the governments of Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and RAK have announced on Thursday 6-day paid leave while the UAQ offered 8-days leave to employees.

These were announced by the respective rulers of these emirates.

The Sharjah Executive Council has granted Sharjah government employees a six-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai with their families.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, directed that Ajman government employees be granted a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has also issued a directive to grant Fujairah government employees a 6-days paid leave.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), directed grant of 6-days paid leave.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has directed to grant Umm Al Qaiwain government employees an 8-days paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.