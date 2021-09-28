Ellen Adarna hits basher for calling Derek Ramsay as ‘tanda and kalbo’

Ahead of their wedding preparations, couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay continue to post some of their intimate moments on social media.

On Instagram, Ellen posted a video of Derek shortly after waking up.

“Love, you’re so handsome,” Ellen greeted Derek.

“Fiance Appreciation Post,” she added.

Some of their friends can’t help but feel ‘kilig’ upon seeing the two on Instagram including Jackie Forster.

“So weird seeing Derek getting conscious iba ang powers mo Adarna! .. but be careful baka ma lamog si dong,” she said.

Ellen replied by saying “better conscious than unconscious”.

But a netizen appears to be unhappy for the couple.

“Tanda na di na bagay sayo derik pa cute kalbo,” a netizen said.

Ellen did not allow this to pass and responded to the basher.

“Mukha ka din naman matanda ah… di na rin bagay sayo maki alam and humanash bakit, cute ka? ganda ka???!!!” she said.

Ellen and Derek are sending out their wedding invitations but details of the event remain unknown. (TDT)