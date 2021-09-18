Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“I have been preparing for this my whole life” – Kisses Delavin ready to reign as Miss Universe Philippines

Miss Universe Philippines candidate Kisses Delavin has said that she deserves to be the successor of reigning beauty queen Rabiya Mateo as she has been preparing for this whole life.

“I think I deserve the crown because I have been preparing for this my whole life. The world has prepared me for this,” she said.

Recalling her journey in the national competition where she underwent a series of challenges and elimination rounds before making the final 30 cut, former PBB housemate she deserved to win the contest.

“The experiences that have been given to me, the love. Because I am able to give so much love because I have received that love from my mom and dad.” (AW)

