OFW in Dubai can finally return to PH to visit sister who died amid pandemic

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai is elated over the news of the Philippine government’s decision to lift the travel ban to UAE as he can finally go home to visit his sister who died amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OFW Julius Raymond Ramos, who has been working as an engineer in the UAE for 13 years now, shared that his sister died in July 2020 due to lymphoma or cancer of the lymphatic system.

Aside from dealing with grief, Ramos had to deal with the stress of being away from his family as he could also not go home due to the pandemic.

“Simula nung nag-pandemic, hindi na ako nakauwi. Nakakalungkot lang kasi nung start ng pandemic namatay sister ko at hindi ako nakauwi,” Ramos shared to The Filipino Times.

According to Ramos, he was filled with sadness at that time and cried for a week as he was feeling helpless.

“Gusto ko man umuwi hindi ko na din sya maabutan kasi two days or three days lang yata allowed nakaburol,” Ramos said.

He was only able to visit his sister’s wake through virtual call with his parents.

“Iyak nga ako ng iyak ng pinakita nila sakin ung kapatid ko. Sabi ko na lang sa tatay ko sorry at hindi ako makauwi,” he added.

Ramos sees the lifting of the travel ban on travelers from UAE as an opportunity to return home and finally visit his deceased sister. Aside from this, Ramos also looks forward to meeting his family.

The OFW has not seen his family in three years now. He plans to return to the Philippines, together with his wife who is also an OFW in the UAE, in December.

“Para sa akin good news sa lahat ng mga OFW kasi makikita na nila ang kanilang pamilya. For sure madami ng mga kababayan natin ang hindi makauwi kasi sa travel ban,” Ramos said.

“Masaya ako at na lift na ban makikita ko na mga anak ko at makakpunta ako sa puntod ng kapatid ko,” he added. (NM)