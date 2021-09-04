Latest NewsNewsTFT News

24 youngsters die in Sharjah road accidents last year

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Authorities in Sharjah reminds parents not to allow their teenagers to drive following the deaths of 24 young people in different road accidents last year

Sharjah Police has been issuing advisories asking the public to obey traffic rules, and urged parents to ensure that their teenage kids don’t get a hold of the car keys.

Over 306 accidents have been reported in the emirate since the beginning of 2021 with 147 caused by drivers aged between 18 and 30.

RELATED STORY: Boy sustains serious injury in hit-and-run accident in Sharjah

Lt Col Mohammed Al Naqbi, Director of the traffic and patrol department at Sharjah Police, said that the number of younger people losing lives was a significant percentage.

The Dubai Police has also released their accident data from 2019. As many as 1,360 crashes were reported in 2019 resulting in 132 deaths and 154 serious injuries, officials said.

As many as 875 accidents involved people in the age group 18-35 years, 64 percent of which were caused by them and the mishaps resulted in the deaths of 77 young drivers while injuring 96 others.

READ ON: Mum ran over by own son in Sharjah while parking vehicle

To ensure that the number of accidents and deaths was reduced, police across the country regularly run traffic safety campaigns.

Lt Col Al Naqbi said that they were running campaigns to achieve the “goal of safety” and the traffic offenses detected by police patrols or by radars are posted on social media channels in order to create more awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic laws. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH lifts travel ban on UAE, 9 other countries starting September 6

10 mins ago

Actress Nadine Lustre spotted with boyfriend on Siargao beach

15 mins ago

Japan eyes to hire 350,000 foreign workers in five years

29 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,500 fine for car tinting limit violation in Abu Dhabi

35 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button