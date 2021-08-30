PH will not accept refugees from Afghanistan unless government initiated – Locsin

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. announced in a series of tweets that the Philippines will not accept or entertain proposals for refugees from Afghanistan unless it is negotiated between governments.

“THE WORLD IS ON NOTICE. With the formal end of evacuations from Afghanistan, the next stage is processing and asylum—short or long stay. The Philippines will not accept nor listen to any proposition to accept any refugees unless it is government to government,” Locsin said.

RELATED STORY: Taliban assures foreign nationals, Afghans will be allowed to leave

He added that negotiations between Foreign and Justice ministers from countries who played a crucial role in the evacuation will also be recognized.

“Especially of the UK, the US and other Western countries most active in the evacuation,” Locsin said.

The Philippines will not recognize refugee or asylum applications from private organizations.

READ ON: UAE facilitates evacuation of nearly 40,000 Afghans, foreign nationals from Afghanistan

“We will not entertain any request for asylum coming from NGOs however well-meaning or reputable or any other non-state parties. I predict that refugees will be the next lucrative order of business, having plenty of cash in hand or in foreign bank accounts. The temptation will be resistible to help them and help oneself to them. That will never happen under this administration or in my watch. Don’t even talk to me,” he added.

When questioned on the change of policy, Locsin said that we were the first to offer asylum but these changes are necessary to prevent us from being ‘draged into a racket’. (TDT)