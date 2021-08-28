OFW misses dog left behind after Afghanistan evacuation

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is sad while missing what he deems as his best friend who was left behind in Afghanistan—a dog that accompanies him at work named “Tiny.”

OFW Mark Suela works as a security officer in Afghanistan and joining him at work is a bomb-sniffing dog named Tiny.

But Suela was heartbroken upon knowing that Tiny cannot him in his evacuation amid the political upheaval there as they were told they can only carry one bag.

“’Yun lang tsaka ’yung passport mo. Wala nang iba. Hindi mo na maga-grab pa ’yung aso,” Suela told GMA News.

Suela was left with no choice but to leave Tiny behind and ask his Afghan co-workers to take care of the dog.

“Hindi pa rin maiwasan ’yung lungkot. Napamahal na kasi. Hanggang picture na lang ako at video ng mga alaala,” Suela said.

“Umaasa ako na sana safe siya at walang masamang nangyari sa kanya. Sana may chance pa ulit na makuha siya kung halimbawa lang, maibalik man, makita ko ulit,” he added.

Suela is now in the United Kingdom and under quarantine while he awaits the flight that will take him back to the Philippines. (NM)