3 returning OFs among 177 new Delta variant cases recorded in PH 

Some 177 new cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19—three of whom were returning overseas Filipinos (OFs)—were recorded in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Thursday.

The DOH said the new cases brought the total number of Delta infections in the country to 627.

According to the DOH, of the 177 new cases, 144 are local cases and three are returning OFs. The remaining 30 are still being verified if they are local or OF cases.

Based on data from the DOH, 90 of the local Delta cases are from the National Capital Region, 25 in Calabarzon, 16 in Cagayan Valley, eight in Ilocos Region, two in Western Visayas, two in the Cordillera Administrative Region, and one in the Davao Region.

“Based on the case line list, 173 cases have been tagged as recovered one has died, and three cases are with outcomes that are being verified,” the DOH said.

Aside from this, the DOH also reported 102 new cases of the Alpha variant— of which 94 are local cases and eight are still under verification if they are local or OF cases.

“Based on the case line list, one is still active while 101 cases have been tagged as recovered. This brings the total Alpha variant cases to 2,195,” the DOH said.

The DOH also reported 59 new cases of the Beta variant, and 14 of the P.3 variant.

On Thursday, the DOH recorded 12,439 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, the highest in over four months.

According to its August 12 COVID-19 bulletin, the new cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 1,700,363—of which 87,663 are active.

The DOH also recorded 6,090 new recoveries and 165 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and the death toll to 1,583,161 and 29,539, respectively.