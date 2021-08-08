Philippines ‘reshaped history’ in Tokyo, says Olympic chief

The Philippines, according to the country’s Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino, has “reshaped history” in the 2020 Olympics due to the stellar performance of its athletes.

He thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, MVP Sports Foundation, Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp, and those who pledged incentives to Filipino athletes.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz receives Php3 million reward from Mikee Romero after Olympics win

Team Philippines celebrated a giant jump to a Top 50 finish in the Olympic medal standings and the best-performing country from Southeast Asia in the games.

The performance of Philippine athletes has shown a steady improvement over the years from a four-gold showing in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta to an overall championship finish in the 2019 SEA Games.

READ ON: Carlo Paalam on Olympic silver medal win: “Symbolic ito sa akin kasi nangangakal ako dati”

The Philippines won one gold (Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz), two silvers (boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam) and one bronze (Boxer Eumir Marcial).

Tolentino said the team after bagging an overall championship in the SEA Games, maintained its rank as the best in Southeast Asia.

He said that a collaboration between the government and private sector will enable “another successful Olympic campaign in Paris.” (AW)