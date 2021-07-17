Filipinos in Indonesia support each other amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Filipinos in Indonesia have banded together to support one another amidst the pandemic by sending food, medicine, and financial help to their countrymen in need, according to Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia Leehiong Wee.

Indonesia is presently battling a “worst-case scenario” COVID-19 situation, after being considered Asia’s new COVID-19 epicenter — due to its daily new cases surpassing India – with its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases of 56,757 new infections, Wee told Teleradyo on July 14.

Wee highlighted that the Filipino community in Indonesia comprise of around 6,000 to 8,000 Filipinos including teachers, professionals, and factory managers. The ambassador further said the Philippines that had banned travel from Indonesia on July 14, but overseas Filipino workers can come home through certain repatriation programs.

Meanwhile, four or five Filipinos in the community have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Indonesia and are being assisted by the Philippine Embassy. Wee added that most Filipinos in Indonesia are actively part of the Viber and WhatsApp groups facilitated by the embassy and have begun organizing their own fundraising drives to help COVID-19 affected Filipinos.

While barely 5.8% of Indonesia’s population 270 million have been fully vaccinated, Filipinos and their families are availing of vaccinations from their employers as the private sector has been importing vaccines as well.