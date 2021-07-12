Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Residents to enjoy a 'resort in the mountains' at this new tourist spot in Sharjah

Staff Report

Sharjah is expecting a rise in local tourism with its latest attraction – a mountain resort situated 580 metres above sea level in Khorfakkan that highlights a 360-degree view of its surroundings.

Famed as a cultural hotspot for its museums, art exhibitions and many cultural activities, Sharjah is also investing in tourism sites to attract global visitors and the latest one is set to open its doors this year of the Al Suhub Rest House during Eid Al Adha.

Earlier, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah visited the location – 30 minutes drive from Khorfakkan city — on October 22, 2020 where he was briefed on the plans of the project.

Visitor-viewing spots have been created at two heights of 253 metres and 480 metres, besides the project also including water fountains, restaurants and other service amenities.

The Sharjah Ruler also pushed for the creation of agricultural landscaping alongside the roads, apart from many other facilities for tourists.

Access the new rest house in Sharjah through Google Maps here: Al Suhub Rest House map (AW)

