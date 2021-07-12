Nine Filipinas rescued from trafficking syndicate in Malaysia

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sabah immigration authorities in Malaysia have rescued nine Filipinas, who were falsely promised lucrative jobs in the Middle East by a human trafficking syndicate.

The victims aged from 25 to 40 — who were rescued in two separate operations in Semporna on July 8 and July 9 by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) division — had been assured of lucrative jobs in Jordan and Dubai.

Sabah immigration director Muhamad Sade Mohammad Amin said two men and a Filipina were arrested in the raids on two houses near Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Semporna, and in Kampung Terusan Hujung Batu, Pulau Bum-Bum.

Investigations revealed that the suspects charged each victim up to RM13,000 (Php156,000+) as placement fees for the jobs. All victims were taken by the police to the women’s shelter.

Suspects are detained at the Papar immigration depot for investigations under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“If convicted, they face imprisonment of up to 15 years or a fine, or both,” said Amin. (AW)

