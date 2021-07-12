Nine Filipinas rescued from trafficking syndicate in Malaysia

Sabah immigration authorities in Malaysia have rescued nine Filipinas, who were falsely promised lucrative jobs in the Middle East by a human trafficking syndicate.

The victims aged from 25 to 40 — who were rescued in two separate operations in Semporna on July 8 and July 9 by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) division — had been assured of lucrative jobs in Jordan and Dubai.

RELATED STORY: Illegal recruiter arrested for trafficking OFWs to Syria

Sabah immigration director Muhamad Sade Mohammad Amin said two men and a Filipina were arrested in the raids on two houses near Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Semporna, and in Kampung Terusan Hujung Batu, Pulau Bum-Bum.

Investigations revealed that the suspects charged each victim up to RM13,000 (Php156,000+) as placement fees for the jobs. All victims were taken by the police to the women’s shelter.

READ ON: Philippines brings back 22 trafficking survivors from Syria

Suspects are detained at the Papar immigration depot for investigations under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“If convicted, they face imprisonment of up to 15 years or a fine, or both,” said Amin. (AW)