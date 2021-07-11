Saudi-based OFW cries tears of joy after reuniting with family at new house in Isabela

An OFW from Saudi who recently flew home to the Philippines got emotional when she was reunited with her loved ones in Isabela.

A clip from Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho shows Ronalyn walking towards her new home that she funded for several years. She recalls that her house used to be made out of wood and galvanized iron sheets.

“‘Pag umuulan, tulo talaga yung inaabot. Basa kami. ‘Pag may dumadating na bagyo, doon sila sa evacuation pumupunta kasi hindi sila safe,” recalled Ronalyn.

When she got the opportunity to fly to Saudi, she aspired to build a home for her family. Despite the challenges she faced with some of her employers, she got inspired working in homes that were built out of stone and concrete.

“At habang naroon ako, nakita ko rin na malalaki ang bahay nila. Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko na balang araw, magkakaroon din ako ng ganoon!” said Ronalyn.

She recalled spending hours at work every day and sending money to her family back home so that they could start buying the building blocks for their new house.

“Tuwing sumasahod kami, unti-unti kaming bumibili ng gamit ng bahay. Nag-iipon kami ng bakal at hollow blocks. Kahit sobrang hirap, hindi kami sumuko!,” said Ronalyn.

Ronalyn shared that she couldn’t fight her tears anymore after seeing the house that she worked hard for for several years, together with the family that she has supported wholeheartedly.

“Kaya nu’ng umuwi po ako at nakita ko na konkreto na ‘yung bahay namin, hindi ko talaga ma-explain ‘yung grabeng saya!”

