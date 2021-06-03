Top five locations OFWs should look at when buying properties in PH

For many overseas Filipino workers, the achievement of buying your own home in the Philippines is something that they aspire to work hard for.

The feeling of stepping inside your own home that you worked tirelessly for years gives that fulfilling positive vibes not only for the OFW, but more importantly for their family back home as well.

The Filipino Times collated five of the prime spots that overseas Filipinos should check out if they are planning to buy a property, based on key locations that are expected to grow and prosper in the next decades.

Laguna

Laguna will always be a foolproof choice – regardless if you are someone looking to purchase a home or even for OFWs who want to invest their money in real estate. Foremost, a huge portion of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) is covered by the province. Secondly, it has a sophisticated mix of urban and rural living. It also serves as a gateway to holiday destinations such as Tagaytay and Batangas.

Laguna is a powerhouse when it comes to business, as it houses a number of major manufacturing plants and businesses. Take Santa Rosa City, for example, which is nicknamed the Detroit of the Philippines because all the factories of car manufacturers are in the city.

If you’re raising kids and you want to give them the best education possible, reputable schools, such as the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños, Malayan Colleges (Mapua), University of Perpetual-Help Laguna, Miriam College, De La Salle University, Colegio San Agustin, and Brent International School, are located here.

Top developments and projects that may lead you to the best place to live in Laguna include Ayala Land’s Nuvali, an eco-city development a home to residential communities, business spaces, prestigious schools, shopping centers, a hotel, and more.

Bulacan

Located at the edge of Metro Manila, Bulacan has created a name for itself owing to its rising economic landscape, making it one of the ideal places for your real estate purchase.

It also provides that much-needed breather while still making sure you can easily head back to Manila whenever you need to.

One of the communities that you may want to consider is Ayala Land’s Altaraza, which features Avida Settings Altaraza.

Transportation should not be a problem, as the province has direct access to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). If you’re a commuter, you can anticipate the opening of the MRT-Line 7, which will take you from Bulacan to Manila in just around 30 minutes. If you’re based overseas, the New Manila International Airport is an exciting development to watch out for.

Pampanga

Another Luzon province that will be a key area for OFWs to invest in as early as possible is Pampanga.

These days, it is best known among OFWs as a place where they can get easy access to the Clark International Airport, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) – all at the same area. What makes this location even more alluring is that it will also let you enjoy the benefits of infrastructure projects slated for completion in the near future, such as the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), which is expected to be completed by 2023.

Among the leading cities and towns you may want to look at are Angeles, San Fernando, and Porac. Ayala Land’s Alviera in Porac is a 1,800-hectare development that is set to be the next growth center in Central Luzon – with commercial districts, recreational and residential areas.

Mandaluyong

While other Metro Manila cities accommodate financial districts, Mandaluyong steps it up: it’s home to one, and a close neighbor to many in the region. It hosts a part of the Ortigas Center, a vast estate dotted with residential, commercial, and retail zones. At the same time, Mandaluyong is a short drive away from the Makati Business District, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, and Eastwood City in Quezon City.

Living in Mandaluyong means having your office at arm’s reach. It’s no surprise that the city is most popular among millennials, the workforce of today.

If you’re planning to buy a home in this city, one emerging community worth checking is Avida Towers Verge. Enjoy lifestyle amenities designed to provide every homeowner’s modern comfort, a stone’s throw away from schools, churches, hospitals and commercial centers.

Cebu City

Known as the Queen City of the South, those who have been to Cebu City for a vacation or business trip will certainly tell you that it’s like being in Makati or Taguig.

This is primarily because of its bustling environment, which is perfectly displayed by towering skyscrapers, posh restaurants, and massive business parks. However, its rich culture keeps it grounded, and its proximity to holiday destinations, such as Oslob and Bohol, makes it an attractive choice.

Cebu can be accessed by air, sea, and land. And if you’re someone based overseas, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport got you covered. In the coming years, Cebu City is expected to transform significantly because of the multi-billion projects planned for the region. These include Isla Dela Victoria, Seaside Arena, Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), Metro Cebu Expressway, and Ming-Mori Business Park in Minglanilla.

Cebu City is also a haven of quality education since the UP Cebu, University of Cebu, Cebu Institute of Technology, University of San Jose-Recoletos, and University of San Carlos are all located here.