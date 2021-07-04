UAE fully vaccinates 63.7% of population against COVID-19

The UAE has succeeded in completing the vaccination of around 64 percent of its entire population, with another 73.8 percent receiving at least one dose, health officials stated.

Authorities’ efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 include conducting mass testing, observing strict guidelines, and ensuring speedy vaccination programs.

To date, over 15.5 million doses have been provided for its residents for free.

COVID-19 vaccines have been proven effective in preventing severe complications brought about COVID-19 variants such as Delta. Thus, UAE officials continue to stress and highlight the need for residents to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 1,632 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on July 3, though the infections have reduced sharply after reaching nearly 4,000 in January this year.

While new coronavirus variants are causing problems for many countries, the UAE witnessed the infectious Delta variant responsible for about 30 percent or 1 out of 3 of new cases. (AW)