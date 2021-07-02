Latest News

108 expecting mothers among latest Filipinos repatriates from UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

DFA PHOTO

More than 100 expecting mothers were part of the third repatriation flight launched by the Department of Foreign Affairs for distressed Filipinos in the UAE for the month of June.

A total of 348 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on July 1. This brings the total number of repatriated OFWs from the UAE to more than 1,900 for the month of June.

They were repatriated last June 30 onboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 8659.

The repatriates will undergo stringent facility-based quarantine for 14 days.

Each of them will get P10,000 financial aid at the end of their quarantine.

The DFA’s repatriation flight from the UAE, which reached the Philippines on June 2, also had a total of 86 pregnant women on board.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

POLO validation of vaccination status exclusive to OFWs, says IATF

1 hour ago

‘Lagyan ko ng cap ‘yung butas’: Duterte jokes amid Taal Volcano unrest

1 hour ago
Taal Volcano Eruption

PHIVOLCS explains what Taal Volcano ‘worst-case scenario’ could look like

1 hour ago

Filipina gets life sentence in Seattle for hatching murder plot against her husband

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button