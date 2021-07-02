108 expecting mothers among latest Filipinos repatriates from UAE

More than 100 expecting mothers were part of the third repatriation flight launched by the Department of Foreign Affairs for distressed Filipinos in the UAE for the month of June.

A total of 348 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on July 1. This brings the total number of repatriated OFWs from the UAE to more than 1,900 for the month of June.

They were repatriated last June 30 onboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 8659.

The repatriates will undergo stringent facility-based quarantine for 14 days.

Each of them will get P10,000 financial aid at the end of their quarantine.

The DFA’s repatriation flight from the UAE, which reached the Philippines on June 2, also had a total of 86 pregnant women on board.