Filipina-Canadian bags $100,000 scholarship

It was a happy moment in the life of Darlene Sofia Cuevas of Winnipeg, Manitoba, when she won a prestigious $100,000 scholarship from Schulich Leaders scholarships. The 16-year-old from St. John’s Secondary was among 100 recipients of this scholarship of the Schulich Foundation.

Cuevas, who plans to take up Biosystems Engineering at the University of Manitoba in September, told a Canadian television channel that she just broke down in tears and jitters after receiving the scholarship.

RELATED STORY: LIBRENG PAKOLEHIYO: UAE to provide scholarship program for college students of frontliners

Hampered by a shortage of money to finance her education after her family migrated to Canada from The Philippines, the teenager recalled applying for 20 scholarships with rejections galore until the 20th one materialized in her favor.

Cuevas expressed her gratitude to the Schulich Foundation for giving her a ‘life-changing’ opportunity. She also thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff of St. John’s for believing in her.

READ ON: PH Embassy in UAE receives pledge of full scholarship grants for 10 deserving Filipino students

Meanwhile, the Foundation stated that the chosen 100 scholarship winners highlighted the best of Canadian students who could contribute greatly to society on a national and global scale.

The Schulich Leader Scholarships are a Canadian-Israeli undergraduate award program, providing scholarships for students enrolled in STEM areas of study. They are given to undergraduate students studying science, technology, engineering, and math and awarded on the basis of academic excellence, leadership, creativity, and charisma. (AW)