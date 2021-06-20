Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Israel medical team bound for PH to assist in COVID-19 pandemic response, vaccine roll out

Ambassador Macairog S. Alberto (3rd from left) sends off the Israeli medical team at Ben Gurion International Airport: Dr. Adam Segal (2nd from left), Dr. Avraham Ben-Zaken (4th from left), and Dr. Dafna Segol (3rd from right). Also in the photo: Consul General Reichel Quinones (leftmost); Vice Consul Judy Razon (2nd from right). and, Defense Attaché Col. Ewald Manay (rightmost).

A team of medical experts from Israel flew to the Philippines to assist the government in its COVID-19 pandemic response and vaccination roll out.

Israel is among the most successful in its vaccination program.

Philippine Ambassador to Israel H.E. Macairog Alberto sent off the team of medical experts from Israel and they are expected to arrive in the Philippines on June 20.

“On behalf of the Philippine government, I wish to thank the Israeli government for sending this mission and the members of the medical team for their generosity in taking part in this mission to share their expertise in ensuring the success in combating coronavirus and the vaccination program in the Philippines,” Alberto said in a Facebook post.

The Philippine diplomat has also stressed the friendship between the two countries.

“Truly, Israel is a dear friend, ready to always lend a helping hand. Boker tov, Maraming Salamat,” he said.

More than 63 percent of Israel’s population received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine leading to easing of restrictions including the removal of mandatory face mask policy. (TDT)

