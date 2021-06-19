More Filipinos prefer ‘work from beach’ amidst pandemic

As more Filipinos prefer to work during the pandemic from beaches — instead of their homes — in the Philippines, this move is also enabling the survival of the country’s tourism industry which remains affected by the ban on foreign holidaymakers entering the archipelago nation and domestic travel.

While the ban scenario witnessed tourism operators closing down and millions of jobs being lost, a sudden revival of tourism was witnessed when digital workers in congested Manila began moving towards beach residences after being fed up of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. This shift translates to much-needed revenues for the tourism and real estate industry.

For freelance writer and communications specialist Tanya Mariano (37), being close to the ocean and nature is very calming. “The move to beach living has brought about a big quality of life improvement,” she said while sitting with her laptop on the balcony of a rented ocean-view apartment in San Juan, a surf town several hours north of her home.

While no official figures highlight these beachside resident workers living in picture-postcard beaches and dive spots, the present is certainly witnessing such tourists flocking to the shores of the Philippines.

The pandemic impact through travel restrictions on the tourism sector has witnessed US$37 billion loss to the Philippines economy and also over two million jobs being affected, according to World Travel and Tourism Council data. (AW)