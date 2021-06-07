Dubai listed among the top 10 fastest growing remote work hubs for 2021

Dubai has once again captivated the interests of digital nomads as it is named as one of the fastest growing remote work hubs for 2021.

According to Nomad List, Dubai ranked third among the fastest-growing hubs for remote workers this year behind the Canary Islands and Mexico based on 132,303 check-ins as of June 2021.

Overall, Dubai ranked 6th among fastest-growing destinations for remote work in terms of 5-year growth with a 53% increase from 2016 to 2020.

Despite the challenges faced by the ongoing pandemic, Dubai managed to record 71% growth this year and an 11% increase in 2020.

Nomad List is a site dedicated to the rising trend of traveling remote workers, also called digital nomads.

The site ranked destinations by growth rates of check-ins made to places by tens of thousands of Nomad List members using live data analyzing 132,426 check-ins.

According to the website, it tracks the movement of tens of thousands of digital nomads every second to spot the trending places to live and work remotely right now are, and find the next spot might be. (RA)