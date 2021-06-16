Robredo gets Senator Drilon’s support in PH presidential race

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon urged Vice-President Leni Robredo to contest the presidential elections in 2022 for uniting all non-Duterte candidates.

Expressing the need for having only one candidate, he told ABS-CBN News Channel on June 16 that Robredo — chairman of the Liberal Party – is the strongest candidate and all members needed to support her if she entered the presidential race.

However, if Robredo does not run for the presidency, then the LP will have to meet and see where we will go from there,” the senator said.

Robredo was among six of 1Sambayan’s presidential and vice presidential nominees who the coalition named over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo said that she was “open” to running for president, though she was yet to finalise her plans for the 2022 polls. (AW)