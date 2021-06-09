Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Maris Racal says no plans yet to marry Rico Blanco

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

23-year-old singer-actress Maris Racal said that she has no plans yet to marry her boyfriend OPM icon and former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

“I guess for a 23-year-old lady, of course marami pa akong hinahanap sa buhay ko. At 23 marami pa akong roles na gusto matupad, and of course lagi ko namang hinahanap yung satisfaction,” she said.

Maris said that career is her priority for now and not marriage.

RELATED STORY: Maris Racal reveals ongoing relationship with Rico Blanco: “We are preparing such beautiful music together”

“Though na-a-achieve ko naman siya, hindi naman tayo nagiging satisfied na parang magse-settle down ka na. We’re always aiming to be better and be greater,” she said.

“Para sa acting, I want to work with a lot of actresses pa I look up to. Sa music naman I want to release more songs na mas makaka-tap ng madaming tao,” she added.

Maris said that she and Rico understand each other when it comes to music.

READ ON: Rico Blanco finally reveals what ‘214’ means

“I think it just comes naturally. Walang study, walang perfect formula for it. Pero if you get each other then automatic na yung connection, yung attraction or whatever you call that,” the young actress said.

“Before kasi nag-meet kami through that and then nung nagkaintindihan na, that’s when the music happened,” Maris added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Ayokong babuyin propesyon ko’: Karen Davila admits bribery attempts

3 mins ago

Woman breaks world record after giving birth to 10 babies

11 mins ago

Winwyn Marquez retires from beauty pageants

17 mins ago

Saudi extends visa validity for expats stranded overseas

23 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button