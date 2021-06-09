Maris Racal says no plans yet to marry Rico Blanco

23-year-old singer-actress Maris Racal said that she has no plans yet to marry her boyfriend OPM icon and former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

“I guess for a 23-year-old lady, of course marami pa akong hinahanap sa buhay ko. At 23 marami pa akong roles na gusto matupad, and of course lagi ko namang hinahanap yung satisfaction,” she said.

Maris said that career is her priority for now and not marriage.

“Though na-a-achieve ko naman siya, hindi naman tayo nagiging satisfied na parang magse-settle down ka na. We’re always aiming to be better and be greater,” she said.

“Para sa acting, I want to work with a lot of actresses pa I look up to. Sa music naman I want to release more songs na mas makaka-tap ng madaming tao,” she added.

Maris said that she and Rico understand each other when it comes to music.

“I think it just comes naturally. Walang study, walang perfect formula for it. Pero if you get each other then automatic na yung connection, yung attraction or whatever you call that,” the young actress said.

“Before kasi nag-meet kami through that and then nung nagkaintindihan na, that’s when the music happened,” Maris added. (TDT)