Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dozens of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Several bodies seen along the river in Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh stated in India. Health officials retrieved at least 71 bodies. Screengrab from KK Productions.

Dozens of bodies were found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country faces a vicious second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Indian authorities are determining the cause of death while health officials retrieved 71 bodies in Bihar state on Monday.

RELATED STORY: WHO classifies triple mutant COVID-19 variant in India as global health risk

Images of bloated and partially burned corpses in the river circulated on social media sparking speculations that they died from COVID-19.

More bodies were discovered washed up in neighboring Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Locals said the bodies were dumped because cremation sites were overwhelmed and families could not afford the wood for funeral pyres.

READ ON: Duque supports stricter border control as PH detects Indian variant cases

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing a surge on COVID-19 infections as hospitals are running out of oxygen and beds.

Ambulances are lining up outside crematoriums as workers can’t keep up with the piles of death.

India logged nearly 390,000 new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths on Tuesday. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: 1,508 new cases in UAE, total now at 540,646

23 mins ago

Gladys Guevarra marries BF, three days after they got engaged

34 mins ago
Duque injects Sinovac to Dr. Eileen Ancieto at Lung Center of the Philippines. Photo from AP.

DOH: Over half a million Filipinos now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 2M receives first dose

41 mins ago

‘We’re fine’: Harry Roque says over differences with Teddy Locsin Jr.

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button