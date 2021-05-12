Latest News

Duque supports stricter border control as PH detects Indian variant cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that he will be recommending strict border control measures after two cases of the highly transmissible Indian COVID-19 variant were detected in the country.

The variant was detected in two returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Oman and UAE.

Duque said that he would also consult the World Health Organization’s representative to the country whether it is necessary to broaden the travel ban to all territories with reported cases of the Indian coronavirus variant.

The two cases already completed their quarantine and returned to their respective provinces.

They were asymptomatic and already tagged as recovered cases.

“It’s impossible that they have exposed others without our authorities not knowing,” he said.

Duque added that the symptomatic patient did not show “any extraordinary signs and symptoms or serious clinical condition.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Eid Al Fitr celebrations to begin on Thursday, May 13

11 hours ago

AED 10,000 fine for organizers, AED 5,000 for each guest for Eid gatherings of over 10 people in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago

Dubai Police set up Eid Al Fitr cannons at 5 locations

16 hours ago

WHO classifies triple mutant COVID-19 variant in India as global health risk

16 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button