Duque supports stricter border control as PH detects Indian variant cases

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that he will be recommending strict border control measures after two cases of the highly transmissible Indian COVID-19 variant were detected in the country.

The variant was detected in two returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Oman and UAE.

Duque said that he would also consult the World Health Organization’s representative to the country whether it is necessary to broaden the travel ban to all territories with reported cases of the Indian coronavirus variant.

The two cases already completed their quarantine and returned to their respective provinces.

They were asymptomatic and already tagged as recovered cases.

“It’s impossible that they have exposed others without our authorities not knowing,” he said.

Duque added that the symptomatic patient did not show “any extraordinary signs and symptoms or serious clinical condition.”