Proposed Department for overseas Filipinos left lawmakers puzzled

Senators on Monday are still confused on the proposal to create a new department dedicated to overseas Filipinos.

The confusion stems from Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles statement that the proposed Department of Overseas Filipinos (Dofil) will not absorb the existing agencies the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA).

“Bakit kinailangan na hiwalay pa sila?…Isn’t it the whole point integrating all OFWs services?” Senator Imee Marcos said during the committee hearing.

“Parang karambola e. Nalilito ako kung ano ba talaga yung plano niyong iabsorb tapos yung dalawang pinakaimportante, yung POEA at OWWA sinasabi namang hiwalay,” Marcos furthered.

Marcos asked Nograles why POEA and OWWA is considered as attached agencies under the proposed bill.

“Hindi ba dapat sila ang heart and core of Dofil?” she asked.

Marcos then suggested that a “better organizational plan “ along with budgetary support should be submitted to the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon agreed to Marcos’ suggestion adding that he’s also puzzled with the proposed department for overseas Filipinos.

“I fully endorse the proposal of Senator Imee. Right now, it’s not clear to all of us what kind of structure and what kind of animal… will this department be?” Drilon said.

Nograles stressed that POEA and OWWA, as attached agencies, would have “better coordination and synchronization” with the proposed new department in terms of the policy.

Drilon cited the Administrative Code which states that attachment simply means that you are attached for policy and program coordination.

The Senate Minority Leader furthered that the Secretary of Dofil can’t direct the agencies because the two agencies will be independent in terms of operation.

“The new department will not really engage in any new activity, but engage in activities already being performed by OWWA, welfare officers, assistance to national units of the DFA,” he said.

Drilon said he is not convinced and asked for organizational chart for the proposed Dofil.

Panel chair Senator Joel Villanueva concluded the public hearings on the issue by forming a technical working group for the committee report on the proposed department for overseas Filipino workers. (RA)