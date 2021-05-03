Health experts advise public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols on Eid holidays

The public is urged to adhere to health protocols imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the celebration of the Eid holidays.

According to Dr. Shereena Al Mazrouei, health promotion manager at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the UAE is at a crucial moment in the battle against coronavirus and complacency will put the country’s road to recovery at risk.

She said some people were letting their guard down and flouting COVID-19 protocols and meeting in large groups during the holy month of Ramadan.

RELATED STORY: Eid Al Fitr likely on May 13 – expert

“Ramadan and Eid are very critical times and we have noticed that people are becoming even more lax because of vaccinations,” said Dr Al Mazrouei in a report from The National.

While the UAE is gearing towards 100 per cent vaccination, it is still important to observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Those who are vaccinated should still not go out to Ramadan and suhoor gatherings and spread the infection,” she furthered.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that health protocols must be observed until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

READ ON: Watch your health this Ramadan

“We need to reduce outings and keep our distance from elderly and high-risk people,” she said.

Residents are urged to stay inside their bubble and limit their physical contact to others.

“Those who are attending work physically should keep their distance. Those who are working online can remain in the same bubble.” (RA)