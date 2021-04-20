Over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by second half of 2021 – Galvez

Over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to the Philippines by second half of 2021, Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Monday.

During the weekly talk to the Nation’ of President Rodrigo Duterte, Galvez reported that more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered this April.

“With the arrival of these vaccines, we will continue our aggressive vaccine roll-out in the county to protect the Filipino from Covid-19,” Galvez said.

He added that 500,000 doses of Sinovac and 20,000 jabs of Russia’s Sputnik V will arrive on April 22.

“This is what we call a mini rollout because this has a different component. So we will conduct testing first with the 20,000,” he noted.

The second batch of 480,000 doses of Russian-made vaccine will be delivered before the end of April.

He added that two more batches of Coronavac vaccines will be shipped on April 29.

Galvez said the government is also expecting the delivery of 195,000 Pfizer vaccine doses by the end of April or early May.

“They also promised that, when we finish our bilateral agreements, the 2.4 million doses from Pfizer will be delivered early this second quarter,” he said.

AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility would also arrive within the month.

The vaccine czar said the government is expecting the delivery of 2 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac, 1-2 million doses of Sputnik V and 194,000 vaccines from Moderna.

By June, Galvez said 7 to 8 million vaccines will be delivered to the country. These include 4.5 million doses of CoronaVac, 2 million doses of Sputnik V, and 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca. (RA)