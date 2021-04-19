Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO: Next batch of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX to arrive in PH by April or May

More than 480,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the Philippines from the COVAX Facility on March 2021. Photo from the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization says that the next batch of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX facility will arrive in the country in April or May.

WHO Country Representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe said that he cannot reveal the exact dates yet on when the vaccines coming from WHO will arrive in the Philippines.

“Unfortunately, I cannot confirm dates but we are expecting a consignment within this month so we believe we will receive some stock of vaccine within this month and also some vaccines next month,” he added.

The country was supposed to receive 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX last month.

So far, the Philippines has received 525,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX facility.

At least 5.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccines are also expected to arrive in the country from COVAX. (TDT)

