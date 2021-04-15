Canadian lawmaker appears naked on ZOOM during parliamentary meeting

A Canadian lawmaker landed in hot water after he appeared almost naked in the middle of a virtual hearing in Canada through ZOOM.

William Amos from the Liberal Party MP immediately issued an apology following the incident. He is also with the same party as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In the screenshot of the zoom meeting, Amos was seen standing without clothes while connecting to the meeting’s audio.

His private part was covered with his mobile phone.

Amos has taken responsibility for the matter and apologized for it.

“I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again (sic),” he said .

Amos did not speak in the session so the act was not a violation of their parliamentary rules.

Based on the “Rules of Order and Decorum”, attendees of the meetings should be in their “contemporary business attire”.

Trudeau has yet to comment on the issue involving his party mate.