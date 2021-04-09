BREAKING: Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passes away at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has passed away. He was 99 years old.

The longest-serving consort of any British monarch and the oldest member of the royal family, Prince Philip died Friday, April 9, at Windsor Castle.

In a Twitter post of the Buckingham Palace, it said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Prince Philip was hospitalized for nearly two months from on Feb. 16 at King Edward VII Hospital in London.

He was later on transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, also in London.

The duke was discharged from the hospital in mid-March after the surgery.

He retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

A former naval officer, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth married in 1947. They had four children.