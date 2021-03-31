Comedian Ate Gay hospitalized due to pneumonia

Comedian Ate Gay revealed through Facebook that he has bed-ridden due to pneumonia.

According to Ate Gay’s sibling, Mary Ann Morales, the singer-comedian’s immune system has weakened since March 25 but is now starting to get better.

“Medyo nagre-react naman ang mga gamot sa katawan niya as of now. May development naman. Sana po tuloy-tuloy,” Mary Ann said.

“Kahit papaano nakakausap na siya, medyo lumalakas na po, nakatayo,” the sister added.

Ate Gay is currently intubated and being fed through Nasogastric Feeding Tube (NFT).

The family is asking for prayers for the recovery of the comedian. (TDT)