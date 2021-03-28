Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pagadian bettor wins P298-M Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A lone bettor from Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur bagged the P298-million jackpot prize for the Grand Lotto 6/55.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on a Facebook post that the jackpot-winning ticket was bought in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

RELATED STORY: Lone bettor wins £79 million (AED 375.6+ million) lottery in UK

The player got the winning combination 38-35-11-22-39-47 during the March 27 draw of Grand Lotto 6/55.

The total jackpot prize was P298,773,641.20.

READ ON: PHP69 million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot napanalunan ng taga Pampanga

PCSO noted that prizes above P10,000.00 are subject to a 20-percent deduction in accordance to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,128 new cases, total now at 455,197

14 mins ago

PH to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to elderly

25 mins ago

Cebu Pacific assures continuous operation of domestic, international flights during ECQ

45 mins ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority reminds travelers of prohibted items, restrictions on commodities

57 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button