Pagadian bettor wins P298-M Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot

A lone bettor from Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur bagged the P298-million jackpot prize for the Grand Lotto 6/55.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on a Facebook post that the jackpot-winning ticket was bought in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

RELATED STORY: Lone bettor wins £79 million (AED 375.6+ million) lottery in UK

The player got the winning combination 38-35-11-22-39-47 during the March 27 draw of Grand Lotto 6/55.

The total jackpot prize was P298,773,641.20.

READ ON: PHP69 million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot napanalunan ng taga Pampanga

PCSO noted that prizes above P10,000.00 are subject to a 20-percent deduction in accordance to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act. (RA)