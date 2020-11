A lone bettor in the UK has won £79 million EuroMillions jackpot, according to the country’s National Lottery has said.

The winner matched the winning combination (13, 15, 28, 44, 32) and the Lucky Stars numbers 3 and 12, bagging a whopping £79,315,197.70.

In a report by London Daily, the winner has 180 days to claim the prize, lest it will go to charity.