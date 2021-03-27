Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: PH logs 9,595 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has recorded 9,595 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 712,442. This the second straight day that the country recorded over 9,000 cases.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is at 118,122, also another record high.

10 new deaths were recorded increasing the death toll to now 13,159.

RELATED STORY: OCTA researchers recommend MECQ due to COVID-19 surge

The government also recorded 481 new recoveries bringing the total to 581,161.

The OCTA Research Group is recommending a much stricter quarantine in order to curb the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

The group urged the government to declare a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) after the country posted a record high of more than 9,000 infections on Friday.

READ ON: Health workers in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao to be prioritized with the additional 400K Sinovac vaccines

“The stand of the OCTA Research team is that we should consider already a might tighter restriction like in MECQ, like what we did last year,” UP OCTA Research Team’s Dr. Butch Ong said.

“Because a two week MECQ slowed it down last year, and I think it will slow down the increase this year as well. And then we can open up the economy after,” Ong added.

The group projects that Metro Manila will have 11,000 cases daily by the end of this month. (TDT)

