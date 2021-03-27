BREAKING: Metro Manila, nearby provinces placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine

Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal are now placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ for one week.

This is the strictest form of lockdown that can be imposed due to the unstoppable rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Under ECQ, no public transportation will be available and only essential workers or personnel will be allowed to go out of their residences.

The ECQ will take effect starting Sunday, March 28 to April 4 or on Easter Sunday.

The Department of Health has recorded 9,595 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 712,442 . This the second straight day that the country recorded over 9,000 cases.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is at 118,122, also another record high.

10 new deaths were recorded increasing the death toll to now 13,159.

The government also recorded 481 new recoveries bringing the total to 581,161. (TDT)