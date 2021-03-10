Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA seeks additional PHP9.8 billion for OFW repatriation fund 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said that the labor department requested an additional P9.8 billion budget to augment its current repatriation fund.

Cacdac said that they have projected that the P6.2-billion 2021 budget for the hotel, transportation, and food expenses of returning OFWS will only last until April or May.

“Secretary Bello wrote to Secretary Avisado as a preemptive measure to receive supplemental funding from the national government,” Cacdac said.

“That’s for the remainder of the year, so P9.8 billion. That is subject to the condition that the same conditions prevail,” he added.

Returning OFWs are subjected to andatory quarantine and testing on the 5th day, except if they are showing symptoms upon arrival based on the IATF protocols.

Cacdac said that some the extended quarantine among returning OFWs means the fund for repatriations gets depleted easily.

OWWA reports that around 10,000 OFWs are staying in quarantine facilities. Around 80,000 to 100,000 more OFWs expected to come home this year. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘War on love not on COVID?’ Recto rebukes PNP over ban on public display of affection

‘War on love not on COVID?’ Recto rebukes PNP over ban on public display of affection

32 mins ago
Photo of ‘Korea Town’ to rise soon in PH

‘Korea Town’ to rise soon in PH

1 hour ago
Photo of Ras Al Khaimah extends limited capacity for public places until April 8

Ras Al Khaimah extends limited capacity for public places until April 8

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Gov’t website ‘gov.ph’ attacked by hackers due to killing of activists, worsening human rights situation

LOOK: Gov’t website ‘gov.ph’ attacked by hackers due to killing of activists, worsening human rights situation

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close