ABS-CBN denies Coco Martin’s Ang Probinsyano will end next month

ABS-CBN denied recent reports that it’s primetime teleserye, ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ will air its season finale next month.

“It’s not true’ said ABS-CBN executive Kane Choa in a message to reporters.

In a report on Inquirer Lifestyle on Wednesday, it said that “Ang Probinsyano ” that it is now on its final taping week after aring since September 2015.

A source reportedly told Inquirer that the show has a final taping schedule and the cast were made aware of the season finale.

The TV series has a huge cast apart from Martin, veteran actors like Susan Roces, the late Eddie Garcia, Rowell Santiago, Yassi Pressman, Edu Manzano, Maja Salvador, Agot Isidro, Tirso Cruz III, Bela Padilla, Arjo Atayde, Albert Martinez, Jhong Hilario, Sid Lucero, Mark Anthony Fernandez, JC Santos, Jolo Revilla, Ara Mina, Bobby Andrews, Ryza Cenon, Dawn Zulueta, Alice Dixson, Lito Lapid, Jaime Fabregas, Mark Lapid, Michael de Mesa, Lorna Tolentino and Richard Gutierrez were also part of the show to name a few.

‘Ang Probinsyano’ has been a consistent top-rating show in the primetime block before ABS-CBN failed to secure another franchise.

The TV drama is currently airing on A2Z Channel. Kapamilya Channel and on Youtube. (TDT)

