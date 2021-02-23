Dubai Police urge public to report COVID-19 violations

Dubai Police continues to urge the public to report violations of COVID-19 guidelines in the emirate’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Authorities state that any resident can report such incidents by dialing 901 and pressing option number 8.

They can also report the violations through the smart app of the Dubai Police.

A video posted on Al Bayan shows how the police respond to reports regarding violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

In the video, a caller got it touch with the police representative about a violation he saw at one restaurant. The police then assured the caller that they will take immediate action, after asking for further details regarding the restaurant and the incident that the caller saw.

Dubai Police reveal that majority of the reports they receive daily comprise of violation reports at restaurants, salons, and hotels.

Authorities remind the public that the 901 hotline is accessible 24/7 for non-emergencies such as these COVID-19 violation reports. They hope that the public will continue reporting similar incidents to help the emirate get rid of the COVID-19 threat.