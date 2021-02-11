CDC: Wearing double, fit masks reduce COVID-19 risks

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that masks that fit snugly or the use of two masks may significantly reduce a person’s exposure to COVID-19.

The CDC conducted the experiments in January to see how well wearing a cloth mask over a three-ply medical procedure mask would work to reduce virus transmission.

They also looked into the effectiveness of knotting the ear loops of a surgical mask and then tucking the excess material close to the face.

Experts found that both these methods helped reduce the exposure to the virus by more than 90% in laboratory simulations.

The experiment showed that medical mask blocked 42.0% of the particles from a simulated cough, and the cloth mask alone blocked 44.3%.

The double mask combination blocked 92.5% of the cough particles.

The CDC also simulated the spread of COVID-19 during breathing when one or both people are properly masked.

Users who wear double masking were protected by 82.2% and 62.9% with a snug fitting, knotted and tucked surgical mask.

When both the source of the virus and the receiver wore double masks, the exposure can be minimized to 96.4% and 95.9%, respectively.

“The data underscore that a good, tight fit with no spaces around the sides or use of a second cloth mask to improve the fit of the first mask increases overall efficiency and reduces virus transmission risk,” the CDC said in its study.