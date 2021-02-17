Bahrain introduces ‘vaccine passport’

Bahrain has launched their very own digital ‘vaccine passport’ for their citizens.

Each citizen who gets vaccinated with two doses, 21 days apart, will get their official vaccination certificate after two weeks which can be viewed through Bahrain’s “BeAware” app. The app is equipped with a unique QR code per person that is linked to Bahrain’s entire vaccine register.

Apart from the vaccine certificate, the app also shows the user’s personal details, as well as the brand of vaccine received.

Bahrain offered four vaccines for free to its citizens including Russia’s Sputnik V, AstraZenca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sinopharm.

The latest move makes Bahrain the latest country to check if using digital ‘vaccine passports’ would work well for the Gulf country.

Earlier, Denmark also expressed its intent to launch the country’s own digital ‘vaccine passport’ to check if the traveller has been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, with the hopes of opening up tourism in their country.

Countries such as Romania, the Seychelles and Estonia said that they will accept individuals who can prove that they have been injected with the COVID-19 jab.