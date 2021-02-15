Vaccinated individuals not exempt from 10-day quarantine in Dubai when exposed to positive COVID-19 case

Individuals who got both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine but got exposed to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus will still need to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

A message sent by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to The Filipino Times states that vaccinated individuals are not exempt from any of the precautionary guidelines in place in the emirate, and this includes the 10-day quarantine.

“Taking the vaccine will not exempt you from doing following the precautionary, as all precautionary measures must to be followed even after the taking the COVID-19 vaccine,” read the message.

“You will follow the same process as you should be in quarantine for 10 days, and if you faced any symptoms you can do the test,” it added.

DHA also assured that fully vaccinated individuals who underwent the 10-day quarantine and showed no symptoms at all need not do a PCR test.

Earlier, Dr. Katherine O’Brien, Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals at the World Health Organization (WHO) advised those who already received their vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) should still continue practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We’re still learning about what the vaccines can do, can they protect against getting infected and transmitting to someone else. And so for how long we need to continue these precautions is really going to depend on what communities and countries can do to really crush this virus to crush the transmission. And in that way the vaccines can do their best job at preventing disease,” said Dr. O’Brien, citing that the world continues to observe broad transmission of the coronavirus in many countries and stressed that it is still out of control.