Dubai Health Authority responds to over 83,000 telemedicine consultation amid COVID-19 pandemic 

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said that they have provided over 83,000 telemedicine consultations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total number of consultations clocked between January 2020 and January 2021, 7,251 were medical appointments for COVID-19 patients.

There were also 13,437  COVID-19-related queries recorded, including qualifications for the vaccination program and screening procedures.

Health authorities said that they want members to have quality medical care amid the pandemic.

The DHA also plans to include smart diabetic clinic, smart occupational clinic, smart smoking cessation clinic and smart geriatric clinic.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Healthcare at the DHA, said that the digital technology in healthcare aims to empower both health professionals and patients.

The DHA also increased the number of doctors assigned in the telemedicine program from 10 to 52 physicians. Meanwhile, the number of doctors assigned to virtual consultations stations also jumped from six to 16. (TDT)

