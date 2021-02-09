Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Teen dies after car stunt accident in RAK

A 17-year-old Emirati man was killed last weekend after the vehicle being driven by his companion overturned on Shaam beach while he was performing stunts. The incident took place around 40 kilometres to the north of Ras Al Khaimah. In a report on Gulf Today, the driver, also 17, sustained moderate injuries. Authorities however discovered that he had no driving license.

Tariq Ali Saeed Al Shehhi, the maternal uncle of the teen who died that the brother of the victim also died from a car accident in less than a year.

The victim identified as Mansour was in his brother’s car in last year’s accident.

Last year’s accident took place in the same month of February 2020.

According to Al Shehhi, the family has still two other sons, the eldest and the youngest. The parents are processing the fate or their sons only one year apart.

Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, said that they receive a report about a car that had overturned when the driver wanted to show off on Shaam beach. As a result of the accident, the driver’s companion succumbed to serious injuries. The driver was moderately injured.

Both the victim and the injured driver were taken to the Shaam Hospital.

Authorities urged parents never to allow their children to drive cars before they obtain a driver’s license. (TDT)

Staff Report

