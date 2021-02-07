Robredo asks supporters to raise funds for those in need, instead of 2022 campaign

Vice President Leni Robredo has asked her supporters to raise funds for people in need and not for her possible campaign for the upcoming 2022 elections.

Robredo had ranked 5th in a Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates in 2022. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte topped the list.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa suporta ng napakaraming tao. Pero, ako, aaminin ko, gaya sa’min, pang-araw-araw grabe yung ginagawa namin kasi nasa gitna tayo ng napakalaking kahirapan. Basta sa opisina namin, tuloy ang trabaho. Parang hindi tama na ako mismo, politika na ang inaasikaso, kasi grabe yung taghirap ngayon,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

“Matagal pa naman ang eleksyon, next year pa… Ngayon, ayaw muna natin magpa-distract. Meron pong tamang panahon para dyan,” she added.

She also asked her supporters to raise funds but not for her but for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dapat yung 2022, last ‘yun sa isip nating lahat. Baka pwedeng i-channel muna natin ang ating energy sa paghanap ng paraan para matulungan,” she said.

Senator and Liberal Party President Kiko Pangilinan said that their party is considering Vice President Leni Robredo as their standard-bearer in the 2022 national polls.

Robredo is the highest-ranking government official from the Liberal Party. Pangilinan however said that nothing is final yet.

“But she herself has said wala siyang desisyon Marami pang puwede mangyari,” Pangilinan said in a media briefing.

“But in the meantime, let us just focus on how we can help address this pandemic and economic crisis,” he added.

Pangilinan said that there are groups now starting to discuss the 2022 elections.

“I understand there are already some groups who are already discussing 2022. Okay iyon let them start. Sa atin naman to us ultimately, 2022 is all about voters. So tayo sa Liberal Party, tuloy tuloy lang recruitment sa baba,” he said. (TDT)