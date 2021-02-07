Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo asks supporters to raise funds for those in need, instead of 2022 campaign

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 36 mins ago

Vice President Leni Robredo has asked her supporters to raise funds for people in need and not for her possible campaign for the upcoming 2022 elections.

Robredo had ranked 5th in a Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates in 2022. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte topped the list.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa suporta ng napakaraming tao. Pero, ako, aaminin ko, gaya sa’min, pang-araw-araw grabe yung ginagawa namin kasi nasa gitna tayo ng napakalaking kahirapan. Basta sa opisina namin, tuloy ang trabaho. Parang hindi tama na ako mismo, politika na ang inaasikaso, kasi grabe yung taghirap ngayon,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

RELATED STORY: Anti-Leni Robredo campaign gets more online signatures after VP’s supporters launch movement urging her to run for Presidency

“Matagal pa naman ang eleksyon, next year pa… Ngayon, ayaw muna natin magpa-distract. Meron pong tamang panahon para dyan,” she added.

She also asked her supporters to raise funds but not for her but for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dapat yung 2022, last ‘yun sa isip nating lahat. Baka pwedeng i-channel muna natin ang ating energy sa paghanap ng paraan para matulungan,” she said.

Senator and Liberal Party President Kiko Pangilinan said that their party is considering Vice President Leni Robredo as their standard-bearer in the 2022 national polls.

Robredo is the highest-ranking government official from the Liberal Party. Pangilinan however said that nothing is final yet.

“But she herself has said wala siyang desisyon Marami pang puwede mangyari,” Pangilinan said in a media briefing.

READ ON: Liberal Party considering VP Leni Robredo as 2022 candidate 

“But in the meantime, let us just focus on how we can help address this pandemic and economic crisis,” he added.

Pangilinan said that there are groups now starting to discuss the 2022 elections.

“I understand there are already some groups who are already discussing 2022. Okay iyon let them start. Sa atin naman to us ultimately, 2022 is all about voters. So tayo sa Liberal Party, tuloy tuloy lang recruitment sa baba,” he said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Landmarks across UAE lit up in red for Hope Probe’s arrival to Mars

Landmarks across UAE lit up in red for Hope Probe’s arrival to Mars

15 mins ago
Photo of WATCH: Super Tekla gives house tour on his brand new house

WATCH: Super Tekla gives house tour on his brand new house

25 mins ago
Photo of Professional make-up artist turns scavenger into Chris Pratt look-alike

Professional make-up artist turns scavenger into Chris Pratt look-alike

48 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED600 fine for using dedicated bus lanes

KNOW THE LAW: AED600 fine for using dedicated bus lanes

60 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close