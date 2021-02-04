Anti-Leni Robredo campaign gets more online signatures after VP’s supporters launch movement urging her to run for Presidency

A group of supporters of Vice Leni Robredo launched their campaign to urge the vice president to run for the highest post in the 2022 national elections.

The petition, dubbed “I am ready for Leni”, has been posted by Robredo’s supporters on global petition platform Change.org now gathering over 20,000 online signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

“It is our deepest desire to see the Philippines back on its way to being one of the most economical, progressive, politically transparent, humane and respected countries in Asia. We believe that Vice President Leni Robredo can lead us to this goal by leading the country as the next duly-elected President in 2022,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, a group of critics of Robredo also launched and copied the campaign, but this time changing the entire statement.

The ‘I am ready for Leni to retire from politics’ garnered more than double the original post. It has more than 40,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

Senator and Liberal Party President Kiko Pangilinan said that their party is considering Vice President Leni Robredo as their standard bearer in the 2022 national polls.

Robredo is the highest ranking government official from the Liberal Party. Pangilinan however said that nothing is final yet.

“But she herself has said wala siyang desisyon Marami pang puwede mangyari,” Pangilinan said in a media briefing.

“But in the meantime, let us just focus on how we can help address this pandemic and economic crisis,” he added.

Pangilinan said that there are groups now starting to discuss the 2022 elections.

“I understand there are already some groups who are already discussing 2022. Okay iyon let them start. Sa atin naman to us ultimately, 2022 is all about voters. So tayo sa Liberal Party, tuloy tuloy lang recruitment sa baba,” he said.

Supporters of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte also launched their own efforts to encourage the presidential daughter to run.

Pangilinan on the other hand said that their focus now is addressing the pandemic. (TDT)