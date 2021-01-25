FAQs: Are PCR tests still required to enter Abu Dhabi if I have already been vaccinated?

Have you been vaccinated recently and wanted to know the entry requirements in going to the emirate of Abu Dhabi?

Here’s a list we’ve come up with based on the guidelines issued last January 17 released through the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

INDIVIDUALS WHO TOOK PART IN COVID-19 VACCINE TRIALS

Those who were part of the national vaccination program can enter Abu Dhabi by maintaining their special identification status.

They need to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 28 days after their second vaccine shot.

Through the use of their Alhosn app, a golden star will appear for their special identification status.

Alhosn is the UAE’s official app used for contact tracing and health testing.

According to the new protocol, these individuals do not need to undergo regular checks. Instead, they will need to get a PCR test done once every seven days if they wish to keep their special status.

Their special status will grant them access to the emirate.

INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE PART OF THE NATIONAL VACCINATION PROGRAM

Those who took part in the COVID-19 vaccine trials need to get a PCR test done every seven days to retain their special status, which appears as a letter ‘E’ on the Alhosn app.

Once they maintain the letter ‘E’, this will also be their passes to enter the emirate.

They can get their special identification status by taking a PCR test after all the doses prescribed in the trials are completed.

They must also undergo regular medical checks as part of the trials.

However, in order to maintain this status, one must continue to do the tests and yield a negative PCR test so they could enjoy the special exemptions.

When an individual maintain the special identification status, there wouldn’t be a need to present a negative PCR test or take one upon entry to Abu Dhabi after a travel within the UAE.

PCR TEST OR DPI TEST FOR THOSE WHO HAVE NOT AVAILED OF ANY VACCINATION PROGRAM

They are required to take either the PCR Test or also known as the swab test or the Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI) test or also known as laser test.

This should be done no more than 48 hours before the time of entry.

RETURNING FROM TRAVEL

Individuals who have traveled and set to return from countries, regions or territories on the ‘green list’ will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival. There will also be a subsequent test to be done on Day 6 of their arrival. However, they will not be required to undergo quarantine.

As for those who have traveled to places not included in the ‘green’ list, they must take a PCR test upon arrival and one more on Day 8. They are now required to complete a ten-day quarantine. (ES)