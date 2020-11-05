Walk-ins now accepted across COVID-19 test centers at malls in Dubai

Residents who are in Dubai and wish to get tested for COVID-19 can now walk-in across three of the testing stations at selected malls.

The Dubai Health Authority announced that the COVID-19 testing centers at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif are now accepting residents from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm from Sundays to Wednesdays, and from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm from Thursday to Saturday.

DHA reminds residents that they will only accept those who suspect that they are asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. Those with fever or other related respirartory symptoms should head to hospitals as the COVID-19 testing centers at malls are meant for travellers and other non-medical purposes.

The costs will be AED150 for the test, with a maximum of 180 tests to be conducted at each center daily. Results will be available around 24 hours.

