Abu Dhabi adds 233 new parking spaces

The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that 233 new parking spaces have been implemented in sector E25 located in Al Nahyan Camp Area (Al Mamoura).

The sector is bordered by Dalma Street in north, Al Mamoura Street in south and west, and Al Qub Street in east. The new parking spaces include 229 standard parking and four parking spaces dedicated for People of Determination.

This comes in part of ITC’s endeavour to offer long-term solutions to resolve issues related to parking spaces and maintain the traffic flow. It also helps in decreasing illegal and random parking, enabling the optimal use of available parking spaces, shortening the search time for parking spaces, and accordingly, adding to the convenience of users.

ITC advocates motorists to follow parking regulations at all times, not to park vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow.

