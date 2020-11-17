Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police posts videos of high speed vehicular accidents

Screengrab from Abu Dhabi Police on Facebook: @ADPoliceHQ

The Abu Dhabi Police urges residents to adhere and follow the country’s laws on the roads to ensure safety for everyone on the road.

Abu Dhabi Police’s traffic and patrol directorate posted a compilation of several high speed road accidents that took place in the emirate, which showed the risks when people don’t focus on road signals and signages.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release shocking footage on motorists ignoring red light traffic signals

Authorities continue to remind the public to be mindful of speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, allocate safe distance between vehicles, and stated that following these rules will promote safety for all drivers and their passengers.

The Abu Dhabi Police assures the public that they will continue to provide immediate and urgent services in cases of emergencies and hopes for the public’s full cooperation to avoid such circumstances from happening.

Watch the video here:

